Cormark Raises Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.15

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.90.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.37 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.3930435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Insiders have purchased 40,550 shares of company stock worth $76,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

