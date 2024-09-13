CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,023,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.2% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VGT opened at $565.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.