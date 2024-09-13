COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.15

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 887882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $90,045,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after buying an additional 1,293,761 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,983,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,648,000 after buying an additional 174,206 shares during the last quarter.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

