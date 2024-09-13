Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 3.7%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 8,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,256% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Concierge Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.
Concierge Technologies Company Profile
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
