Compass Point Raises Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target to $23.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Compass Point from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.25, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,138 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $18,139,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

