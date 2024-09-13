Comparing Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) & Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peak Bio and Adaptimmune Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Peak Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $370,000.00 8.75 -$12.83 million N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics $141.46 million 1.92 -$113.87 million ($0.74) -1.49

Peak Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A -253.92% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -51.25% -116.80% -25.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Peak Bio and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peak Bio and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 207.58%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Peak Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Peak Bio has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Peak Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Bio

(Get Free Report)

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.