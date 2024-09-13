Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIGI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.83.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $143.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $147.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,421,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

