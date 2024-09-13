Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $76.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

