Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

