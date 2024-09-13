Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $545.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.70 and a 200-day moving average of $527.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.