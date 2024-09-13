ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 260.3% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $71.87. 20,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,710. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $374.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 74,234 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.