Citigroup Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $76.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.66.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,117. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,665,000 after buying an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.