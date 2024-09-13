Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price traded down 18.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.52 and last traded at C$14.88. 312,461 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 41,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$398.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.460537 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

