Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHD. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.56 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

