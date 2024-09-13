Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.40, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 254.98% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Children’s Place Stock Up 24.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

