Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.