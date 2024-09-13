Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 179,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 279,761 shares.The stock last traded at $15.02 and had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELC. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Celcuity by 189.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,583,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

