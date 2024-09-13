CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 0.1%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.21 and last traded at $59.60. Approximately 121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

