Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Steve Mant Acquires 3,307 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) insider Steve Mant purchased 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £9,954.07 ($13,016.96).

Steve Mant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Steve Mant acquired 3,230 shares of Castings stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £9,948.40 ($13,009.55).

Castings Stock Up 2.4 %

CGS opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £131.68 million, a PE ratio of 794.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.52. Castings P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 404 ($5.28).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Castings from GBX 460 ($6.02) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

See Also

