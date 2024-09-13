Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

CPB opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

