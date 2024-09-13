Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,603,000 after buying an additional 161,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after acquiring an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $125,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

