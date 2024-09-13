Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in August

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLBEY traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.87. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36. Calbee has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$6.40.
Calbee Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.