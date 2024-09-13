Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in August

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calbee Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLBEY traded down C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.87. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36. Calbee has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$6.40.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

