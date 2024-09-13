Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 220.8% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,361,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 2,025,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,309. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Featured Articles

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

