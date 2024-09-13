BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

NYSE BRT opened at $18.63 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $347.28 million, a PE ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

