Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Trading Up 4.3%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.
Brother Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13.
Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.
