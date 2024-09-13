Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Strong Sell

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:BAM opened at C$60.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$25.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$39.38 and a 12 month high of C$61.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.4875856 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 138.51%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. In related news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total transaction of C$1,668,727.26. Also, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$4,458,375.00. Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

