Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

