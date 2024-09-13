Brokers Set Expectations for Evertz Technologies Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$11.75 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$11.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$894.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of C$122.77 million during the quarter.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total value of C$33,865.33. Insiders own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

