Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Target Price at $221.50

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of MTN opened at $178.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

