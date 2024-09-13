Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.73.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
