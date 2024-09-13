Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 0.9%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.99 and last traded at $166.07. Approximately 12,180,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 31,438,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.20 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.