Bristol-Myers Squibb to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BMY opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after purchasing an additional 735,613 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after purchasing an additional 556,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

