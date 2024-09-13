boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the stock.

BOO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 27.13 ($0.35).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOO

boohoo group Price Performance

boohoo group Company Profile

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 28.85 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.31. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 26.48 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 42.63 ($0.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £366.40 million, a PE ratio of -259.64 and a beta of 1.80.

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.