BMO Capital Markets Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$100.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. CIBC downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

Shares of DOO opened at C$84.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$108.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.25.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.3681507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

