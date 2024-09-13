BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.73

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 253413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 304,587 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 411,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 162,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 393,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.