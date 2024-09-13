BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.73

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 253413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
