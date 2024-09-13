Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Blackline Safety to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.80.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$5.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.78.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

