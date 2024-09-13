BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Up 63.6% in August

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of BIOYF stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0334 dividend. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

