Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 605.5% in August

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, an increase of 605.5% from the August 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Billerud AB has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

