Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 605.5% in August

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, an increase of 605.5% from the August 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Billerud AB has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $9.99.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
