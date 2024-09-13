Beldex 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $363.44 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.54 or 0.04067418 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00041300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002381 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,044,876 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,344,876 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.