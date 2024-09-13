Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 87,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Bearing Lithium Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 22.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.24.
Bearing Lithium Company Profile
Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bearing Lithium
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.