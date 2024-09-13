BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

BDOUY opened at $28.43 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1128 per share. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

