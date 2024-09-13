BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BDO Unibank Price Performance
BDOUY opened at $28.43 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.
BDO Unibank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1128 per share. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
About BDO Unibank
BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BDO Unibank
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.