Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTC:BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTC:BTDPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2582 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 2.4 %

OTC:BTDPY opened at $13.30 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

