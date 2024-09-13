Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTC:BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTC:BTDPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2582 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Barratt Developments Trading Up 2.4 %
OTC:BTDPY opened at $13.30 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.