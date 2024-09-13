Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $17,200.50 and approximately $0.49 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is www.baofinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.

These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.

Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.

The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

Bao Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

