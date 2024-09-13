Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 2650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Banxa Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$15.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

