Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Down 91.6% in August

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bantec Stock Performance
Bantec stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. Bantec has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.04.
Bantec Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bantec
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The Squeeze is on for Petco Stock, Buy it When the Dust Settles
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.