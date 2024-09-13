Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
Shares of BKSC stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.49.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.48%.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
