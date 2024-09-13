Bank of America Raises Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $24.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of RLAY opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,898.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

