Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Julie Lee Acquires 751 Shares of Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Julie Lee bought 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$32.25 and a one year high of C$51.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
