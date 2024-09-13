Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Julie Lee Acquires 751 Shares of Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Julie Lee bought 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$32.25 and a one year high of C$51.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.