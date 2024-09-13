Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $57,733.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,984. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,673,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after buying an additional 904,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,099,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after acquiring an additional 695,512 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 73.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 176,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 74,797 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 515.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 67,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 112.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Featured Articles

