Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 6% Higher

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 67,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 161,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

